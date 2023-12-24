Header image

A Christmas Carol

November 28 – December 24, 2023

By Charles Dickens
Directed by Mark Clements

Pabst Theater

Milwaukee’s Favorite Holiday Tradition

A Christmas Carol is one of the best-known and well-loved stories in the English language. During the course of one memorable Christmas Eve, the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future help Ebenezer Scrooge discover that it is never too late to change his miserly ways. Milwaukee Rep favorite Matt Daniels returns to play Scrooge, as enchanting music, dance, costumes, scenery and special effects will once again fill the theater to tell this timeless tale of love, hope and redemption.

"Matt Daniels is nothing short of extraordinary as the iconic Ebenezer Scrooge.” – BroadwayWorld

Presented by

Executive Producers
Molly & Tom Duffey

Associate Producer
Saints Andrew and Mark Charitable Gift Trust

Equipment Sponsor
Studio Gear

Group Tickets
Special Dates

ASL Performance
Wednesday, December 13, 7:00pm 

Video Gallery

Cast

Headshot photo of Matt Daniels *
Matt Daniels *
Charles Dickens, Ebenezer Scrooge
Headshot photo of Jordan Anthony Arredondo *
Jordan Anthony Arredondo *
Fred
Headshot photo of Mark Corkins *
Mark Corkins *
Ghost of Marley
Headshot photo of Todd Denning *
Todd Denning *
Ghost of Christmas Present
Headshot photo of Carrie Hitchcock *
Carrie Hitchcock *
Mrs. Fezziwig
Headshot photo of Kevin Kantor *
Kevin Kantor *
Young Scrooge, Topper, Caroline’s Husband
Headshot photo of Reese Madigan *
Reese Madigan *
Bob Cratchit
Headshot photo of James Pickering *
James Pickering *
Mr. Fezziwig
Headshot photo of Rána Roman *
Rána Roman *
Mrs. Cratchit
Headshot photo of Aja Wiltshire *
Aja Wiltshire *
Belle
Headshot photo of Tami Workentin *
Tami Workentin *
Ghost of Christmas Past
Headshot photo of Mark Clements
Mark Clements
Adaptor and Director
Read Bio
Headshot photo of Dan Kazemi
Dan Kazemi
Music Director/Conductor
Read Bio
* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

