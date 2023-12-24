Dan is a New York-based composer, actor, director, orchestrator and music director. He is an Associate Artist at Milwaukee Rep. He most recently directed Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash at Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret and Actors Theatre of Louisville. His recent musical direction credits for Milwaukee Rep include Jacob Marley’s Dan is a New York-based composer, actor, director, orchestrator and music director. He is an Associate Artist at Milwaukee Rep. He most recently directed Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash at Milwaukee Rep’s Stackner Cabaret and Actors Theatre of Louisville. His recent musical direction credits for Milwaukee Rep include Jacob Marley’s Christmas Carol, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, A Christmas Carol, Nunsense, West Side Story, In the Heights, The All Night Strut!, Murder for Two, Guys and Dolls, Man of La Mancha and Dreamgirls. In Philadelphia, Dan musically directed Lizzie (Barrymore Award), Herringbone (Barrymore Nom) and orchestrated and musically directed the world premiere musicals Field Hockey Hot (Barrymore Nom) and Tulipomania. Dan’s music has been performed at Lincoln Center’s American Songbook Series, SDC’s Mr. Abbott Awards, Le Cirque de Demain in Paris, Ballet Fleming and in the 213 collective’s Untitled Project #213. Dan is also a composer of the new musical podcast, Mythic Thunderlute. Christmas Carol, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, A Christmas Carol, Nunsense, West Side Story, In the Heights, The All Night Strut!, Murder for Two, Guys and Dolls, Man of La Mancha and Dreamgirls. In Philadelphia, Dan musically directed Lizzie (Barrymore Award), Herringbone (Barrymore Nom) and orchestrated and musically directed the world premiere musicals Field Hockey Hot (Barrymore Nom) and Tulipomania. Dan’s music has been performed at Lincoln Center’s American Songbook Series, SDC’s Mr. Abbott Awards, Le Cirque de Demain in Paris, Ballet Fleming and in the 213 collective’s Untitled Project #213. Dan is also a composer of the new musical podcast, Mythic Thunderlute.