toggle menu

Upcoming Events

Stackner Cabaret

Return Engagement June 1 - 18

Starring Tony Award Winner, Anthony Crivello

Learn More

Quadracci Powerhouse

March 7  April 9, 2017

Great American Classic

Learn More

Stiemke Studio

February 22  April 2, 2017

A New Play
For Our Times

Learn More

Stackner Cabaret

March 24  May 28, 2017

One of the Greatest Comedians

Learn More
View Full Calendar
March 7  April 9, 2017
QUADRACCI POWERHOUSE

by Tennessee Williams
DIRECTED by Mark Clements

AGE RECOMMENDATION: 14 and up
APPROXIMATE RUNNING TIME: 2 hours and 30 minutes

A Great American Classic

Faded southern belle Amanda frets constantly over her two live-in adult childrenthe painfully shy Laura and her restless poet brother, Tom. After great prodding, Tom brings home a possible suitor for Laura, but an unknown truth causes shockwaves in the family unraveling the delicate fantasies that keep them going. Director Mark Clements reunites with 10-time Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Hollis Resnik, who wowed Rep audiences as Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow, for a new production of this American classic that made Tennessee Williams a household name.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS James E. and Mary K. Braza
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS Four-Four Foundation, Inc.

What's The Glass Menagerie? Should I see it?

Its the play that put Tennessee Williams on the map. Its a beautiful story of family, dreams, and disappointmentsthings absolutely everyone can relate to. Youll feel deeply about each of these characters, which creates an excellent night of theater.

SUN MON TUE WED THU FRI SAT
We're sorry. There are no performances or events available this month.
Loading...
March 2017
Tue, Mar 7
7:30 PM
Wed, Mar 8
7:30 PM
Buy
Thu, Mar 9
7:30 PM
Buy
Fri, Mar 10
8:00 PM
Buy
Sat, Mar 11
4:00 PM
Buy
Sat, Mar 11
8:00 PM
Buy
Sun, Mar 12
2:00 PM
Buy
Sun, Mar 12
7:00 PM
Buy
Tue, Mar 14
6:30 PM
Buy
Wed, Mar 15
7:30 PM
Buy
Thu, Mar 16
7:30 PM
Buy
Fri, Mar 17
8:00 PM
Buy
Sat, Mar 18
4:00 PM
Buy
Sat, Mar 18
8:00 PM
Buy
Sun, Mar 19
2:00 PM
Buy
Sun, Mar 19
7:00 PM
Buy
Wed, Mar 22
1:30 PM
Buy
Wed, Mar 22
7:30 PM
Buy
Thu, Mar 23
7:30 PM
Buy
Fri, Mar 24
8:00 PM
Buy
Sat, Mar 25
4:00 PM
Buy
Sat, Mar 25
8:00 PM
Buy
Sun, Mar 26
2:00 PM
Buy
Sun, Mar 26
7:00 PM
Buy
Wed, Mar 29
1:30 PM
Buy
Wed, Mar 29
7:30 PM
Buy
Thu, Mar 30
7:30 PM
Buy
Fri, Mar 31
8:00 PM
Buy
Sat, Apr 1
4:00 PM
Buy
Sat, Apr 1
8:00 PM
Buy
Sun, Apr 2
2:00 PM
Buy
Sun, Apr 2
7:00 PM
Buy
Wed, Apr 5
7:30 PM
Buy
Thu, Apr 6
7:30 PM
Buy
Fri, Apr 7
8:00 PM
Buy
Sat, Apr 8
4:00 PM
Buy
Sat, Apr 8
8:00 PM
Buy
Sun, Apr 9
2:00 PM
Buy
Sun, Apr 9
7:00 PM
Buy
Read PlayGuide Preview The Program

Share This Performance

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Videos

Meet the cast of "The Glass Menagerie"
Preview of "The Glass Menagerie"

Photos

Events

PRE
SHOW

Rep-in-Depth

A pre-show conversation with a member of the The Glass Menagerie cast. Rep-in-Depth occurs 45 minutes before curtain for every performance.

PRE
SHOW
15
Mar

Out-n-About

Join us for Out-n-About LGBT Nights at Milwaukee Rep! For just $25, you receive a ticket to the performance and a preshow reception featuring appetizers and beer before the show. Use code PRIDE when ordering.

Sponsored by:
float: left; padding: 10px 10px 10px 0; border: 0px;

POST
SHOW
16
Mar

TalkBack

Immediately following select matinee performances of The Glass Menagerie join members of the cast and artistic team to discuss the production.

POST
SHOW
23
Mar

TalkBack

Immediately following select matinee performances of The Glass Menagerie join members of the cast and artistic team to discuss the production.

POST
SHOW
30
Mar

TalkBack

Immediately following select matinee performances of The Glass Menagerie join members of the cast and artistic team to discuss the production.

POST
SHOW
6
Apr

TalkBack

Immediately following select matinee performances of The Glass Menagerie join members of the cast and artistic team to discuss the production.