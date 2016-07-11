by Tennessee Williams

DIRECTED by Mark Clements

AGE RECOMMENDATION: 14 and up

APPROXIMATE RUNNING TIME: 2 hours and 30 minutes

A Great American Classic

Faded southern belle Amanda frets constantly over her two live-in adult childrenthe painfully shy Laura and her restless poet brother, Tom. After great prodding, Tom brings home a possible suitor for Laura, but an unknown truth causes shockwaves in the family unraveling the delicate fantasies that keep them going. Director Mark Clements reunites with 10-time Joseph Jefferson Award-winner Hollis Resnik, who wowed Rep audiences as Judy Garland in End of the Rainbow, for a new production of this American classic that made Tennessee Williams a household name.

EXECUTIVE PRODUCERS James E. and Mary K. Braza

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS Four-Four Foundation, Inc.

What's The Glass Menagerie? Should I see it?

Its the play that put Tennessee Williams on the map. Its a beautiful story of family, dreams, and disappointmentsthings absolutely everyone can relate to. Youll feel deeply about each of these characters, which creates an excellent night of theater.

