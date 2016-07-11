by George Brant

DIRECTED by Laura Braza

AGE RECOMMENDATION: 12 and up

APPROXIMATE RUNNING TIME: 75 minutes, with no intermission



A NEW PLAY FOR OUR TIMES

An ace fighter pilot finds herself grounded when an unexpected pregnancy puts her career on hold. When she returns to the pilots seat, she finds that shes now part of the chair force, flying drones and dropping bombs on enemy combatants in Afghanistan from the comfort of an air conditioned trailer in Las Vegas. In this gripping, ripped-from-the-headlines new play, we find that hunting terrorists by day and being a mother by night may be this top guns toughest assignment yet.

THE STIEMKE STUDIO SEASON IS SPONSORED BY

Ed Seaberg & Patrick Smith

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS John & Connie Kordsmeier

What's Grounded? Should I see it?

The way wars are fought have changed drastically in the past several decades, and this play addresses those changes and the challenges todays soldiers face. Its a unique perspective on modern day warfare, and will also have some great production elements that will be something to see!