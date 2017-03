by George Brant

DIRECTED by Laura Braza

AGE RECOMMENDATION: 12 and up

APPROXIMATE RUNNING TIME: 75 minutes, with no intermission



A NEW PLAY FOR OUR TIMES

An ace fighter pilot finds herself grounded when an unexpected pregnancy puts her career on hold. When she returns to the pilot’s seat, she finds that she’s now part of the “chair force,” flying drones and dropping bombs on enemy combatants in Afghanistan from the comfort of an air conditioned trailer in Las Vegas. In this gripping, ripped-from-the-headlines new play, we find that hunting terrorists by day and being a mother by night may be this top gun’s toughest assignment yet.

THE STIEMKE STUDIO SEASON IS SPONSORED BY

Ed Seaberg & Patrick Smith

ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS John & Connie Kordsmeier

What's Grounded? Should I see it?

The way wars are fought have changed drastically in the past several decades, and this play addresses those changes and the challenges today’s soldiers face. It’s a unique perspective on modern day warfare, and will also have some great production elements that will be something to see!