February 22  April 2, 2017
STIEMKE STUDIO

by George Brant
DIRECTED by Laura Braza

AGE RECOMMENDATION: 12 and up
APPROXIMATE RUNNING TIME: 75 minutes, with no intermission

A NEW PLAY FOR OUR TIMES

An ace fighter pilot finds herself grounded when an unexpected pregnancy puts her career on hold. When she returns to the pilots seat, she finds that shes now part of the chair force, flying drones and dropping bombs on enemy combatants in Afghanistan from the comfort of an air conditioned trailer in Las Vegas. In this gripping, ripped-from-the-headlines new play, we find that hunting terrorists by day and being a mother by night may be this top guns toughest assignment yet.

THE STIEMKE STUDIO SEASON IS SPONSORED BY 
Ed Seaberg & Patrick Smith
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS John & Connie Kordsmeier

What's Grounded? Should I see it?

The way wars are fought have changed drastically in the past several decades, and this play addresses those changes and the challenges todays soldiers face. Its a unique perspective on modern day warfare, and will also have some great production elements that will be something to see!

March 2017
Thu, Mar 2
7:30 PM
Fri, Mar 3
8:00 PM
Sat, Mar 4
4:00 PM
Sat, Mar 4
8:00 PM
Sun, Mar 5
2:00 PM
Sun, Mar 5
7:00 PM
Wed, Mar 8
1:30 PM
Wed, Mar 8
7:30 PM
Thu, Mar 9
7:30 PM
Fri, Mar 10
8:00 PM
Sat, Mar 11
4:00 PM
Sat, Mar 11
8:00 PM
Sun, Mar 12
2:00 PM
Sun, Mar 12
7:00 PM
Tue, Mar 14
7:30 PM
Wed, Mar 15
7:30 PM
Thu, Mar 16
7:30 PM
Fri, Mar 17
8:00 PM
Sat, Mar 18
4:00 PM
Sat, Mar 18
8:00 PM
Sun, Mar 19
2:00 PM
Sun, Mar 19
7:00 PM
Tue, Mar 21
7:30 PM
Wed, Mar 22
7:30 PM
Thu, Mar 23
7:30 PM
Fri, Mar 24
8:00 PM
Sat, Mar 25
4:00 PM
Sat, Mar 25
8:00 PM
Sun, Mar 26
2:00 PM
Sun, Mar 26
7:00 PM
Tue, Mar 28
6:30 PM
Wed, Mar 29
7:30 PM
Thu, Mar 30
7:30 PM
Fri, Mar 31
8:00 PM
Sat, Apr 1
4:00 PM
Sat, Apr 1
8:00 PM
Sun, Apr 2
2:00 PM
Sun, Apr 2
7:00 PM
* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

"Grounded" Video Preview
Behind The Scenes in Rehearsal for "Grounded"
Meet Jessie Fisher | "Grounded"
Introducing Jessie Fisher | "Grounded"
Screens | "Grounded"

PRE
SHOW

Rep-in-Depth

A pre-show conversation with a member of the Grounded cast. Rep-in-Depth occurs 45 minutes before curtain for every performance.

POST
SHOW
2
Mar

TalkBack

Immediately following select matinee performances of Grounded join members of the cast and artistic team to discuss the production.

2
Mar

Vets Light Up the Arts

March 2, 7-9pm
Join us as we celebrate veterans in the arts at Milwaukees iconic War Memorial Center! See live performances by local veterans, short films that focus on military culture, as well as an art gallery featuring a variety of local artists. The event is free and open to the public, with a $10 suggested donation at the door. This event is a collaboration between Milwaukee Rep, The Veterans Chamber of Commerce, and Feast of Crispian. 

POST
SHOW
9
Mar

TalkBack

Immediately following select matinee performances of Grounded join members of the cast and artistic team to discuss the production.

POST
SHOW
11
Mar

Ajax Pop-up Performance

Following the 8pm performance of Grounded (approx. 9:15pm)
Ajax tells the story of a dishonored veteran from the Trojan War and explores the mindset of a warrior who, feeling betrayed by his commanders, struggles with the idea of taking his own life. This new translation by Lawrence Gums and Melody Abbot works to relate the experiences of war, and warrior culture, to those of veterans today. 

 

POST
SHOW
12
Mar

Wisconsin Women in the Military

Following the 2pm performance, Sunday March 12
Join us in a conversation with local female veterans as they share their stories and discuss the needs of women in the military and how our community can provide support and recognition.

Moderated by Bonnie North, Lake Effect Co-Host/Arts Producer at 89.7 WUWM
Panelists include:
 Carissa Di Pietro, Army veteran
 Rae Anne Frey, Army Veteran, OIF(09-10)
 Leah Lockett, Director of Development at Dryhootch of America
 Lynda Deehr, USAF MSGT (Ret)
 Patti Winter-Schmidt, USAF CMSgt (Ret)

POST
SHOW
14
Mar

Feast of Crispian Pop-up Performance

Following the 7:30pm performance, Tuesday March 14
Local veterans performance group Feast of Crispian will share a series of devised pieces from their upcoming performance, based on stories from the performers lives. 

POST
SHOW
15
Mar

Stigmas & Stereotypes

Following the 7:30pm performance, Wednesday March 15
Join us in a conversation on stereotypes about mental health which affect all people, including veterans.  These stereotypes lead to stigmas and can complicate the decision to seek mental health treatment or provide support for a veteran in need.

Panelists include:
 Erich Roush, Psychology Intern at the VA Medical Center
 Saul Newton, Executive Director of the WI Veterans Chamber of Commerce
 Otis Winstead, Employment Manager at Dryhootch of America
 Richard Russell, Peer Support Specialist at the VA Medical Center  
 Phylena Williams, Peer Support Specialist at the VA Medical Center 
 

POST
SHOW
16
Mar

TalkBack

Immediately following select matinee performances of Grounded join members of the cast and artistic team to discuss the production.

POST
SHOW
21
Mar

Youth Storytelling Pop-up Performance

Following the 7:30pm performance (approx. 8:45pm)
Youth from The Reps storytelling program use vet stories to create their own performance pieces.

POST
SHOW
22
Mar

Families at War: What It Means to Be a Parent and Soldier

Following the 7:30pm performance, Wednesday March 22
Join veteran parents as they discuss the positive and negative effects of service on their family.
Panelists include:
 Norma Duckworth
 Percy Duckworth 

POST
SHOW
23
Mar

TalkBack

Immediately following select matinee performances of Grounded join members of the cast and artistic team to discuss the production.

POST
SHOW
26
Mar

Healing our Soldiers

Following the 2pm performance, Sunday March 26
Health professionals discuss the unique mental and physical health needs of the veteran community and how professionals in our community are healing our soldiers.
Panelists include:
 Sheppard Crumrine, Music Therapist at the VA
 Patricia Clason, Founder of Healing Warrior Hearts 
 Jesse Frewerd, Peer Support Specialist/Music Program Coordinator at Dryhootch and OIF Army Veteran 

POST
SHOW
28
Mar

"Sniper Kitty: After Afghanistan" Pop-up Performance

Following the 6:30pm performance (approx. 7:45pm)
A shortened adaptation of Carthage Colleges Afghanistan/Wisconsin, written by Laurel McKenzie.

POST
SHOW
29
Mar

The Chair Force: Drone Warfare

Following the 7:30pm performance, Wednesday March 29
The increase in the use of drones in US warfare has sparked controversy throughout the world. Gain insight into the nuances of this issue and how it affects wartime civilians and soldiers at home and abroad. 

Moderated by Bonnie North, Lake Effect Co-Host/Arts Producer at 89.7 WUWM
Panelists include:
 Professor Arthur Cyr, Director of the Clausen Center at Carthage College
 Father Jim Murphy, Board Member at the Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice
 Reverend Jennifer Nordstom, Senior Minister of the First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee
 Joyce Ellwanger, Local peace and justice activist
 Bennett Jester

POST
SHOW
30
Mar

TalkBack

Immediately following select matinee performances of Grounded join members of the cast and artistic team to discuss the production.

Press & Features