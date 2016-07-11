February 22 April 2, 2017
STIEMKE STUDIO
by George Brant
DIRECTED by Laura Braza
AGE RECOMMENDATION: 12 and up
APPROXIMATE RUNNING TIME: 75 minutes, with no intermission
A NEW PLAY FOR OUR TIMES
An ace fighter pilot finds herself grounded when an unexpected pregnancy puts her career on hold. When she returns to the pilots seat, she finds that shes now part of the chair force, flying drones and dropping bombs on enemy combatants in Afghanistan from the comfort of an air conditioned trailer in Las Vegas. In this gripping, ripped-from-the-headlines new play, we find that hunting terrorists by day and being a mother by night may be this top guns toughest assignment yet.
THE STIEMKE STUDIO SEASON IS SPONSORED BY
Ed Seaberg & Patrick Smith
ASSOCIATE PRODUCERS John & Connie Kordsmeier
What's Grounded? Should I see it?
The way wars are fought have changed drastically in the past several decades, and this play addresses those changes and the challenges todays soldiers face. Its a unique perspective on modern day warfare, and will also have some great production elements that will be something to see!